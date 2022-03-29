$3.08 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $13.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.15 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.62 billion to $15.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

STT opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.82. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in State Street by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in State Street by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $259,564,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in State Street by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,776,000 after purchasing an additional 994,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.