$3.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) to post $3.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the lowest is $3.10 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $15.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $16.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

JWN stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group grew its position in Nordstrom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,690,000 after purchasing an additional 577,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nordstrom by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,564,000 after purchasing an additional 146,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000,000 after acquiring an additional 711,193 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

