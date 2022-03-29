$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) will report $3.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.57 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year sales of $14.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.72 billion to $14.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.96 billion to $16.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $226.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $189.15 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.24.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

