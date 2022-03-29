$34.81 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) to report sales of $34.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.60 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year sales of $101.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.15 million to $104.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $177.68 million, with estimates ranging from $160.65 million to $188.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Argo Blockchain.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARBK. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBK. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,200,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at $1,354,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth $1,600,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARBK opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.