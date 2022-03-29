$360.26 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) will announce $360.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $361.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $254.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $499.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.43%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total transaction of $695,797.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total value of $714,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,974 shares of company stock worth $23,548,249 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

