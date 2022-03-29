$4.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) to report $4.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.69 billion and the highest is $4.88 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $19.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.72 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.89 billion to $20.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

LNC opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $56.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 133,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,035,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

