$40.14 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) will announce $40.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.40 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $37.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $164.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.78 million to $166.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $182.53 million, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $185.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter.

HTBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 3,579 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $40,729.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,079,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,644,000 after purchasing an additional 108,876 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,083,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,883,000 after buying an additional 25,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,051,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 50.7% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after buying an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,827,000 after acquiring an additional 66,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBK opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $696.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $12.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

About Heritage Commerce (Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.