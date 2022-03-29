$444.23 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) to report sales of $444.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $449.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $439.10 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $413.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

WTS opened at $141.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.30 and its 200 day moving average is $174.10. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $116.54 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

