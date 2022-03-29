46,034 Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGF. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $50.27.

