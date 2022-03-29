$500.68 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) will report $500.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $508.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $493.50 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $493.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRX opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.91.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

