$510.64 Million in Sales Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) will report sales of $510.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $512.50 million and the lowest is $509.90 million. NICE posted sales of $456.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NICE.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $222.16 on Tuesday. NICE has a one year low of $199.32 and a one year high of $319.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.27 and its 200 day moving average is $268.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,027,000 after purchasing an additional 836,616 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NICE by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,431,000 after purchasing an additional 407,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of NICE by 8,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after buying an additional 205,546 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of NICE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,020,788,000 after buying an additional 187,261 shares during the period. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.