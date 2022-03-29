53,355 Shares in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.05% of Lazard as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Lazard by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Lazard during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

NYSE LAZ opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $43.35.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

