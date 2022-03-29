56,862 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $6,877,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in UGI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 913,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,947,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in UGI by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UGI opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

