$6.52 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.76 billion and the lowest is $6.33 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $5.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $27.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.09 billion to $28.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.66 billion to $30.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of AN stock opened at $109.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $88.32 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

