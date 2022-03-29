62,090 Shares in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of AllianceBernstein at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AB. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.6% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

NYSE:AB opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 132.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.58.

About AllianceBernstein (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.