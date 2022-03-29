$644.19 Million in Sales Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) to post sales of $644.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.90 million to $649.00 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $561.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.99 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $275.59 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $231.88 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after buying an additional 335,827 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $120,708,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $93,376,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $89,901,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $79,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

