64,732 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.31.

Shares of MOS opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.