$655.68 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Analysts expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) to post $655.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $681.00 million and the lowest is $630.35 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $551.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $2,753,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 127,665 shares of company stock worth $7,901,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 147.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 33,947 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $69.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

