$7.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.79 billion and the lowest is $7.30 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $32.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.45 billion to $33.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $35.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.43 billion to $36.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average is $104.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

