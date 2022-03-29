$718.65 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) to report $718.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $704.56 million and the highest is $732.10 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $652.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $811.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $125.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.92 and a beta of 1.44. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $96.30 and a 12-month high of $159.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.