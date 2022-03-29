$722.11 Million in Sales Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) will report $722.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $708.40 million and the highest is $743.90 million. Viasat reported sales of $595.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $719.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.03 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Viasat by 6.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 71.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 30,168 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,808,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Viasat by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 102,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viasat has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $68.76.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

