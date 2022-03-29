$73.13 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) to report sales of $73.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.30 million to $77.30 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $9.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 650.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 1.98.

About Cedar Fair (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.