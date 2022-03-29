$793.50 Million in Sales Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) will post $793.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $784.00 million and the highest is $803.00 million. Crane posted sales of $833.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Crane’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $52,606,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $5,086,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Crane by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,383,000 after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CR opened at $107.84 on Tuesday. Crane has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $111.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Crane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.