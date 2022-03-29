$8.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $8.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $8.70 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $8.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $35.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.55 billion to $35.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $35.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.31 billion to $36.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARW. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $2,039,243.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $92,533,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARW opened at $123.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.