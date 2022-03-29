$826.13 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) to post sales of $826.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $817.00 million and the highest is $834.10 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $776.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $813.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $116.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

AptarGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.