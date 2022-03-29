$918.98 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRLGet Rating) will post $918.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $906.38 million and the highest is $951.75 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $824.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $282.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.48. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $251.30 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.