$918.98 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) will post $918.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $906.38 million and the highest is $951.75 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $824.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $282.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.48. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $251.30 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.