97,487 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $12,614,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,953,000 after acquiring an additional 751,297 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Blackstone by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,488,000 after acquiring an additional 577,349 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX opened at $124.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.81 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.20 and a 200-day moving average of $127.64.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $579,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Blackstone to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

