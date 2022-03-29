A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.58) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 517 ($6.77) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 566.75 ($7.42).

A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 543.80 ($7.12) on Tuesday. A.G. BARR has a 12-month low of GBX 462.50 ($6.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £609.21 million and a P/E ratio of 19.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 505.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 512.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

