A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $512.87

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 512.87 ($6.72) and traded as high as GBX 532 ($6.97). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 532 ($6.97), with a volume of 99,718 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.58) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 517 ($6.77) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A.G. BARR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 566.75 ($7.42).

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

The company has a market cap of £595.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 505.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 512.87.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.