A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Declares Dividend of GBX 10

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 548 ($7.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of £613.92 million and a PE ratio of 19.31. A.G. BARR has a 52 week low of GBX 462.50 ($6.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 590 ($7.73). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 505.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 512.87.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 517 ($6.77) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.58) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 566.75 ($7.42).

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

