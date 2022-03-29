AB Science (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Shares Down 1.7%

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63.

AB Science SA, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines. Its lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, severe asthma, and mastocytosis diseases.

