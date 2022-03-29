ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 32 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) has been given a CHF 32 price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 42 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a CHF 36 price objective on ABB in a report on Friday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price objective on ABB in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on ABB in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 34.21.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

