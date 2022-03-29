Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) will report ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $895,780.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $426,762.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,797 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $15,735,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,568,000 after buying an additional 722,704 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,115,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,213,000 after buying an additional 622,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,192,000 after acquiring an additional 549,368 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.2% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,190,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after acquiring an additional 521,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

ACRS opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

