ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the February 28th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ACSAY stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $6.57.
About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (Get Rating)
