ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the February 28th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ACSAY stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (Get Rating)

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.