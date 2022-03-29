AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $643.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $643.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $653.00 million and the lowest is $634.80 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $482.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $702.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.15 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 13,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.