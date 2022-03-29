Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.32. 25,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,179,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $184,594.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 4,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $55,402.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,038 shares of company stock worth $355,413 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 71.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

