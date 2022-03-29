Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.20.

ADEVF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 155.00 to 125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 211.00 to 140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Adevinta ASA has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

