Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMIGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.64) to GBX 2,630 ($34.45) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,337.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

