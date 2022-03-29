Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,805 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 3.2% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $14.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $464.02. 136,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,257,761. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $562.53. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $219.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus reduced their target price on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.08.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

