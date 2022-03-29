Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $592.00.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE opened at $450.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $212.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.