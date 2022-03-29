Adshares (ADS) Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last Week

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $5.07 or 0.00010661 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $121.83 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.22 or 0.00225382 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 24,022,665 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.