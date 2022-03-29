Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of AMTX opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of -0.20. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $27.42.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $668,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter worth $966,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter worth $4,130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

