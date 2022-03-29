AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Trading Down 4.1%

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $141.81 and last traded at $142.49. Approximately 23,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 928,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,766,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,999,000 after buying an additional 229,423 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 590,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,356,000 after buying an additional 191,209 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AGCO by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,503,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

