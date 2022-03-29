Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,485,000 after acquiring an additional 224,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,710,000 after acquiring an additional 144,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.56.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $248.31 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

