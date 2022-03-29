Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,800 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the February 28th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.5 days.
Akzo Nobel stock opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.49. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $79.95 and a twelve month high of $131.37.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
