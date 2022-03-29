Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,969 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Alarm.com worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $95.83.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALRM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $35,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

