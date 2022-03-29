Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Short Interest Up 62.3% in March

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,800 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the February 28th total of 354,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALF. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Alfi in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alfi by 21.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alfi in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Alfi in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alfi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALF stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. Alfi has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

