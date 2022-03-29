Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $696.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) will post $696.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $688.08 million and the highest is $705.00 million. Allegion posted sales of $694.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $113.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion has a 12 month low of $106.83 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 431,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327,677 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,639,000 after purchasing an additional 225,410 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85,069 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,202,000 after buying an additional 128,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

