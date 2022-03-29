AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. AllianceBernstein makes up 1.7% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of AllianceBernstein worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 4.6% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 17.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 45.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AB traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $47.00. 8,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.38. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.63.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 132.99%.

AB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.58.

AllianceBernstein Profile (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

