AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,310 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of AllianceBernstein worth $11,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 45.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.58.

Shares of AB stock opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.99%.

About AllianceBernstein (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.